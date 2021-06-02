Chittoor Boy Whose Mother Sought Mercy Killing Dies in Her Arms

CHITTOOR: Tragedy struck when a nine-year-old boy died in his mother's arms as she had gone to file a mercy-killing petition in a court on Tuesday in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, K Arunamma had gone to the Civil Courts Magistrate in Punganur to file a petition for mercy killing for her son Harshavardhan, who has been suffering from a prolonged, illness since the age of five.

But they could not do so as the Court holidays were declared and as they were returning, the boy died in the auto on the way back from the court, even as she held on to him.

The boy was apparently injured after he fell down while playing in school four years ago and was bedridden since then. He started to suffer from nosebleeds and the parents had taken him to be treated at RUIA hospital in Tirupati, Vellore in Tamil Nadu, and several other private hospitals, but there was no improvement in his condition. They were told by the doctors that he was suffering from a rare bleeding disorder that could not be cured. Her husband Mani also abandoned the woman and she was left to fend for herself.

Arunamma said that her son had not been getting better despite multiple hospital visits. She stated that they were unable to fund his treatment anymore. The woman who hailed from Beerjepalli village in Chowdepalli Mandal was advised to apply for mercy killing as there was no other option left. However even before she could submit her petition, the boy died. She has another son Elbiziar who is a year old.

Also Read: Tirupati Man Completes Mother's Rites After Locating Body Among Orphaned Corpses