CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Sri Swayambhu Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district on the 11th of this month.

Speaking at a press conference in Kanipakam on Saturday, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu said that as part of the visit to the temple the Chief Minister would launch the new golden chariot made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) specially for the lord here.

On September 19th the TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy formally handed over the new golden chariot, which was built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, to Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple. The chariot was built following a request from the Chittoor temple to the TTD which sourced the gold for the chariot from its own treasury.

