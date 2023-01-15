Chittoor: 15 Injured During Jallikattu Celebrations

At least 15 people were injured on Saturday in Chittoor district during Jallikattu, the legendary bull-taming sport. The sport was conducted as part of Sankranti festival celebrations. Several enthusiastic young men participated in the sport.

What is JalliKattu?

Jallikattu is a popular sport played during the Pongal harvest time in mid-January. The winner is decided by the duration a tamer holds on the hump of the bull.

It is typically practised in Tamil Nadu as part of Mattu Pongal, the third day of the four-day-long harvest festival. The Tamil word 'mattu' means bull, and the third day of Pongal is dedicated to cattle, a key partner in the process of farming.

