Chiranjeevi Thanks AP CM YS Jagan For Special Subsidies To Telugu Film Industry

AMARAVATI: As per the request of Telugu film industry associations, the Government has waived fixed electricity charges for single screens and multiplexes in the state for April, May, and June 2020 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A Government Order to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

This decision comes as a huge relief to movie theatre owners. The AP Government has always lent its support to the film industry, which was badly affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

After the order was announced, Tollywood actor Konidela Chiranjeevi was the first to come forward and hail the AP government's decision. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through his Twitter platform on behalf of the film industry.

My hearty thanks to Hon'ble CM Shri. YS Jagan for the much deserved relief measures for the Film Industry during Covid times. Your sympathetic support will help several thousands of families dependent on this industry, he wrote in his message.

My hearty thanks to Hon'ble CM Shri. @ysjagan for the much deserved relief measures for the Film Industry during Covid times. Your sympathetic support will help several thousands of families dependent on this industry. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 6, 2021

The state government has announced special subsidies for the film industry, allied industry and the workers' dependant on the film industry, which are facing difficulties due to coronavirus.

Movie theatres and multiplexes in the state will be exempt from paying electricity fixed charges for the months of April, May and June 2020. After that, for 6 months (from July to December 2020) the electricity fixed charges can be paid in installments.

The orders state that movie theatres will be given a 50 per cent interest rebate on loans taken from banks.

The interest rebate facility is applicable after a six-month moratorium period. The maximum loan amount is Rs 10 lakhs in the A and B Centres and Rs 5 lakhs for C centres theatre owners.

However, multiplex theatres will not be eligible for this interest rebate facility.

Commissioner, Information and Public Relations and ex officio secretary (General Administration Department) T Vijay Kumar Reddy said the subsidy was given to benefit the film industry, its affiliates and workers who are dependent on the film industry.

Also Read: Uyyalawada Name For Orvakal Airport Makes Megastar Chiranjeevi Happy

Actor Akkineni Nagarjunaalso thanked CM YSJagan for his support to the film industry through his Twitter handle. "Thanking the Hon’ble chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri YS Jagan for the much-needed relief measures given to the film Industry During these dark times of Covid, he wrote.