Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan said that his brother Mega Star Chiranjeevi would always support him and further stated that at this point of time, he can't tell whether he would join his party or not. Pawan Kalyan conducted a meeting with the representatives of Kapu Sankshemam at the party office in Mangalagiri on Friday night. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chiranjeevi would be supporting him all the time.

Pawan Kalyan said that the main intention of conducting this meeting was to discuss about the welfare of Kapus.He further added that he would stand by Kapus and would fight for the development of Kapu community. Pawan Kalyan said that the state government has already issued orders withdrawing all the cases registered against those involved in the Kapu agitation at Tuni in East Godavari district and would take to the notice of government if there any pending. Kapu Welfare Society President Harirama Jogaiah and others participated in the program.

Sources say that Chiranjeevi is not in a mood to re-enter politics and wants to focus on his films. It is said that Chiru wants to maintain good relationship with both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government.