Chiranjeevi Prays For Safety Of Andhra-born Doctor And His Pets Stuck In Ukraine

Megastar Chiranjeevi responded to a news story about an Andhra-born doctor who refused to leave war-torn Ukraine because he didn’t want to leave his pets - a jaguar and a panther behind.

Taking to Twitter Chiranjeevi posted an emotional message for the doctor’s well-being. He said that he was touched to know that Giri Kumar was inspired to raise these big cats after watching Chiranjeevi act in a movie with a cheetah.

Chiranjeevi’s message to Dr Giri Kumar Patil

Also Read: Andhra-born Doctor Kumar Decides To Stay Back In Ukraine For His Jaguar And Leopard