Chiranjeevi To Meet AP CM YS Jagan Today

AMARAVATI: Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi is slated to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the movie ticket prices issue on Thursday afternoon.

It is reported that the Chief Minister gave him an appointment for a lunch meeting at 1:00 pm, where they are likely to hold discussions in his camp office at Tadepalli. Sources say that Chiranjeevi has left Hyderabad in the morning hours for Amaravati today. The flight was delayed due to bad weather and eventually took off after clearance. He will land at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada and go to Tadepalli by road.

A few days ago, director Ram Gopal Varma met AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani in the Minister’s office and had a discussion with him. RGV shared that his pointers were considered and expressed happiness to have met the Minister.

