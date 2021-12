Chiranjeevi Birthday Wishes To AP CM YS Jagan

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday today.

' Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Sri YS Jagan Garu he wrote. Have a blessed one. Many Many Happy Returns he wished the CM.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to

Sri @ysjagan Garu. Have a blessed one. Many Many Happy Returns!! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 21, 2021

AP CM YS Jagan turns 49 this year and on the occasion, he is launching the Jagananna Gruha Hakku Scheme at Tanuku in West Godavari district.

Also Read: Chevireddy Bhaskar Offers Birthday Wishes To CM Jagan Through Organic Art Farming