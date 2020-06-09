AMARAVATI: Telugu Film Industry (TFI) celebrities arrived at Gannavaram airport on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 3 pm today.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D. Suresh Babu, Rajamouli, C. Kalyan, Trivikram, Dil Raju, Venkatrami Reddy, Damodar Prasad and others had arrived at Gannavaram airport. From there, the celebrities will move to Gokaraju Gangaraju Guest House and will have their lunch, relax for a while and will meet the chief minister as per the schedule at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.

Megastar Chiranjeevi had already taken the CM's appointment for the meeting. This meeting has gained much importance as the Telangana government has already given permission to film and serial shootings in the state.

It is speculated that TFI celebrities will discuss over the future action plan to be implemented post lockdown in the state and about the openings of theatres in AP.

Tollywood celebrities were likely to conduct a press meet after meeting CM YS Jagan.

Producer C Kalyan earlier said that they have invited all the important people from the industry including megastar Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna and several others. But, Balakrishna is not attending this meeting as he is busy with his 60th birthday celebrations on the same day.