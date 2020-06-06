AMARAVATI: Telugu Film Industry (TFI) actors, producers and other top distributors will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagna Mohan Reddy at 3 pm on June 9, said film producer C. Kalyan.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has already taken the CM's appointment for the meeting. It is speculated that TFI celebrities will discuss over the future action plan to be implemented post lockdown in the state.

Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi and several others had already appreciated the single-window initiative of the state government which will benefit all the film workers. Any movie with a budget of Rs four crores will be eligible to get a subsidy from the government, as per this single window scheme.

Kalyan said that they have invited all the important people from the industry including megastar Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna and several others. However, Balakrishna will not attend the meeting as he is busy with his 60th birthday celebrations on the same day, said the producer. He even said that they will conduct a press conference immediately after the meeting.

Tollywood top celebrities will attend this meeting and discuss with the CM and request him to permit shooting activities, along with the opening of theatres and several other activities related to the industry. They may likely discuss the building of new studios in the state as there is a large scope of sceneries in the state due to the presence of beaches in Visakhapatnam and greenery places like Araku.

Earlier, TFI celebrities had also met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last month.

All the activities related to shooting, production, distribution and exhibition of the films were completely shut due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, resulting in the loss of livelihood to lakhs of people who were dependent on the industry.