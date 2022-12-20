ELURU: Chintalapudi YSRCP MLA MLA Vunnamatla Rakada Eliza and his family members had a miraculous escape after their car was involved in a road crash in the Eluru district in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per reports the MLA and his family members were returning to Jangareddygudem from Hyderabad when the driver lost control and hit an electricity pole near Adamilli in Kamavarapukota Mandal. Due to the impact of the crash the airbags opened and saved the family from further injury. The front portion of the car was completely damaged. The MLA and his family proceeded to the Jangareddygudem camp office in another car.

