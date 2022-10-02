AMARAVATI: Defending the CID police serving notices to Chintakayala Vijay for posting indecent posts against women on the ITDP website, Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Merugu Nagarjuna accused the TDP and its friendly media of trying to defame the YSRCP Government.

Addressing media persons at YSRCP Central office here on Sunday, Nagarjuna said Chintakayala Vijay acted at the behest of TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh. Vijay (son of senior TDP leader and former minister Ayyana Patrudu) made several tweets denigrating and disrespecting women, he said, adding the CID police acted exactly as per the law in serving notices in response to his questionable actions.

“What is wrong in serving notices to Chintakayala Vijay? He made nasty comments against women on ITDP website and he deserves strict punishment for this,” the Minister averred.

“Are you defending his actions? The women in the state are seeking your response on this,” the Minister asked the TDP supremo. Accusing Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh of trying to defame the YSRCP Government, he said the YSRCP Government will not allow this to happen.

