Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Calls on AP CM YS Jagan

November 20, 2021

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the central government on Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. It demanded to know why SCS was not accorded when it was given to other states. The High Court ordered the central government to file a counter-claim with all the details regarding special category status. The AP High Court also ordered the state government to file a counter-claim on this. The next hearing was adjourned to December 20.