Children Are Our Nation's Most Valuable Asset: AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted children on the occasion of Children's Day. He said that children are most valuable asset to the country. He took to his Twitter on Saturday and tweeted as, 'Children are an invaluable asset to the country. The greatest gift we can give those little ones is education. That's why the government has taken the responsibility of the children. Happy Children's Day." Here is the tweet.

చిన్నారులే దేశానికి వెలకట్టలేని ఆస్తి. తల్లిదండ్రుల ఆశలకు ప్రతిరూపాలు వారు. ఆ చిన్నారులకు మనం ఇవ్వగలిగే గొప్ప బహుమతి చదువొక్కటే. అందుకే చిన్నారుల భవిష్యత్తుని ప్రభుత్వం బాధ్యతగా తీసుకుంది. రేపటి నవ సమాజ నిర్ణేతలకు బాలల దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. #ChildrensDay2020 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 14, 2020

Every year, 14th November is celebrated as Children's Day in India as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary.