VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police on Sunday, July 26 busted a child trafficking racket and arrested six persons associated with it. Police have found that Universal Srushti Hospital Managing Director (MD) Dr. Narmatha allegedly has involvement in the child trafficking racket.

Police busted the child trafficking racket where the accused pay advance amount to the parents who couldn't raise their children and sell it to others.

Speaking to media persons, Visakhapatnam police commissioner RK Meena said, two ASHA workers and one Dr. Tirumala have been cooperating with the racketeers and worked in the nexus.

He also said that they have arrested six persons involved in it. It has been revealed that they were involved in the trafficking of six children so far. A detailed probe into the case is going on.

Earlier, police have registered cases against Srushti Hospitals for alleged scams in the hospital. Now, the hospital has been part of a child trafficking racket with the name changed as Universal Srushti Hospital.

