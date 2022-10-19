PALNADU: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu faced a bitter experience when he was touring Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. A group of Tollywood actor Junior NTR fans suddenly staged a protest against Chandhrababu even as he was speaking on Tuesday.

A large group of Jr NTR fans came in a large rally and merged with the TDP crowd and raised flags with photos of Jr. NTR displayed on them. They started raising slogans in favor of Jr. NTR and raised slogans as to why the TDP was criticizing the Jr NTR during the Amaravati Farmers' Padayatra.

Chandrababu was shocked by the behavior of NTR's fans and was left red-faced. This is not the first time that TDP chief encountered this kind of situation from Jr NTR fans and Chandrababu was seen fuming with impatience. It is reported that the TDP workers immediately sent Jr NTR fans away from there. Interestingly this comes after Chandrababu's meeting with Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyna. Chandrababu meeting the JSP leader is being seen as an indication of realignment between both the leaders, which might not be going down well with Jr NTR fans who want to see him in the political forefront.

