Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the World Economic Forum’s annual event in Davos, Switzerland. The WEF 2022 edition had to be postponed from January to May due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus. The annual summit will take place from May 22-26.

The Chief Minister was invited by the WEF President Børge Brende through the then minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. Brende had appreciated the efforts made by the government of Andhra Pradesh in controlling COVID-19. He had also lauded the state government’s industrial policy and economic development in the region.

The CM will tell the world about the AP state growth story, underscore the investment opportunities and highlight the government efforts in bridging the gap between people and public services.

Chief Ministers or representatives from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are also attending the annual event in the Swiss ski resort town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some senior union ministers are likely to attend the Davos summit. From the corporate world, at least 100 Indian CEOs have already registered for the five-day event.