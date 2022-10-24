Chief Minister YS Jagan’s Diwali Message: Ananda Deepavali in Every House

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Telugu people across the world on Diwali festival. The CM said the festival of lights symbolizes the spiritual victory of ‘light over darkness’, ‘good over evil’ and ‘knowledge over ignorance’. He hoped the festival will bring happiness, wellbeing and strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony.

On the occasion of Diwali, CM YS Jagan wished the Telugu community all the good luck, wealth, prosperity and success. He also said may this Diwali festival bring light of happiness in the lives of people and every family is blessed with progress and prosperity.

