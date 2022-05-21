Chief Minister YS Jagan Receives Warm Welcome at Zurich Airport

Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received a warm welcome as he arrived in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum 2022 summit. The chief minister arrived at Zurich airport and travelled to Davos by road.

At the Zurich airport, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was received by the State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Principal Secretary Arokyaraj. Rajiv Kumar, Second Secretary (Consular & Culture), Biju Joseph, another Second Secretary at the Indian embassy were among those who welcomed the chief minister. Non-resident Telugu people were also seen outside the airport to welcome him.

