Chief Information Commissioner Calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: R Mehaboob Basha and Samuel Jonathan who assumed charge as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioner, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday. The duo, accompanied by their family members, thanked the Chief Minister for appointing them for the respective posts.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Pays Last Respects to Superstar Krishna