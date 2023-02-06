Chess Player Alana Meenakshi Calls On CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi, chess player from Visakhapatnam, called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday.

Congratulating Meenakshi, the Chief Minister announced a corpus fund of Rs 1 crore for continuing her career in Chess and a 1,000 square yard house in Visakhapatnam. He wished her to excel in Chess and bring more laurels to Andhra Pradesh at International level.

The Chief Minister has also assured of providing all necessary support for her on behalf of the State Government and budding sportspersons of Andhra Pradesh who are showing their talent in various sports on international platforms.

Meenakshi, who has already set records at many national and international levels, recently received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 from President Draupadi Murmu.

Meenakshi's parents Madhu and Dr Aparna informed the Chief Minister that their daughter has secured the titles World No. 1 ranking in U-12 Girls Chess 2023 (FIDE Rankings), World No. 1 U-11 Girls Chess 2022, World No. 2 U-10 Girls Chess December 2021, Women FIDE Master 2022, Women Candidate Master 2021 and many medals in national and international tournaments.

