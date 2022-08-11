Cheque Bounce Case: Jeevitha Rajashekhar Appears Before Nagari Court

Chittoor: Veteran actors Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha has appeared before a court in Nagari in connection with the cheque bounce case on Thursday. The next hearing pertaining to the case has been postponed to September 19.

Jyo Star Entertprises founder and Garudavega producer Koteswara Raju and his wife filed a complaint against Rajasekar and Jeevitha. Going by the complaint, the couple had borrowed a sum of Rs 26 crore by guaranteeing their properties.

Without clearing debts, the couple transferred the properties to a new name and sold them. The producers who lent the money said that they had no other option but to approach the court. They also added that they have all the documents provided by the couple.

