Chennai-Bangalore Express Highway construction works have taken pace and are slated to be completed by 2024. Built by the National Highway Authority of India )(NHAI), the 283.5 kms- 6-track express highway from Sriperumbudur near Chennai to Hosakota on the Bengaluru border is being built at a cost of Rs 16,730 crore under a three-phase, it will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu

In the first phase, 37.56 percent of the works of 71 kilometers under Karnataka have already been completed. In second and third phases, 10 percent of the mud road works and alignment land leveling is going on in 112 kilometers of road in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh as well as in Tamil Nadu state. The work has been divided into ten packages in three phases to speed up the work. This includes three packages in Karnataka, three in AP and four in Tamil Nadu. As part of this, 60 kilometers of road works are going on from the border of Karnataka state through VKota, Baireddypalle and Palamaneru mandals of the Palamaneru constituency in the second phase.

Chennai-Bangalore Expressway Details

- The road distance from Chennai to Bangalore is 283.5 kms

- It is 77 kms in Karnataka, 91 kms in AP and 93 kms in Tamil Nadu.

- So far Bengaluru-Chennai travel time is 6 hours

- When completed it will take only 2 hours and 15 minutes after completion of the Express highway

-The travel time between Palamaneru and V Kota to Bengaluru will also be drastically cut down

- Normal speed on this road is 120 kmph

- Total Bridges on the Expressway – 162

- Railway Crossings–4,

- Culverts–143

- Total no of flyovers – 17.

The Chennai-Bangalore Expressway will be the first expressway in South India. NHAI named it as NE 7. The purpose of this road construction is to promote economic development in three states in particular. This road will help increase the transport facilities from Bengaluru to Chennai port. There are also fewer people flying from Bangalore to Chennai. If this highway is completed, it will be possible to travel by road at a lower cost than air fares at about the same time.

