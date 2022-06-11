Check Sakshi Spell Bee & Math Bee competition Dates, Venue

Sakshi Spell Bee & Math Bee competitions will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. The Sakshi Math Bee is a math contest in which students from grades 1 to 10 compete in four different categories. Sakshi Spell Bee is the English spelling contest where students from classes 1-10 participate. Under Category 1, first and second-grade students will compete, in category 2 students of classes 3rd and 4th will compete. In Category 3 and 4, students of 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th, 9th, and 10th will participate respectively. After the completion of each category, there will be a presentation ceremony. The competitions are being held at Ravinarayan Reddy Auditorium, opposite Lotus Pond, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Have a look at the dates for Spell Bee and Math Bee competitions in AP and TS states:

Sakshi Spell Bee For Andhra Pradesh & Telangana State:

Date: 14th June 2022 for Andhra Pradesh State Students.

Date: 15th June 2022 for Telangana State Students.

Sakshi Math Bee For Andhra Pradesh & Telangana State:

Date: 16th June 2022 for Andhra Pradesh State Students.

Date: 17th June 2022 for Telangana State Students.

Starting Time:

Category 3 (5th, 6th, 7th Classes) - 10:00 AM

Category 1 (1st & 2nd Classes) - 12:00 PM

Category 2 (3rd & 4th Classes ) - 02:00 PM

Category 4 (8th, 9th, 10th Classes) - 04:00 PM

