Check List of Rescheduled Trains in Andhra Pradesh

Train No. 12763 Tirupati - Secunderabad Padmavati Express scheduled to depart Tirupati at 17.00 hrs today i.e., 20.06.2022 is rescheduled to depart at 19.00 hrs on the same day. Train No. 07607 Purna - Tirupati Express scheduled to depart Purna at 12.45 hrs today i.e., 20.06.2022 is re-rescheduled to depart at 18.45 hrs on the same day due to late running of its pairing train.

Security tightened in the Tirupathi railway station in view of a Bharat bandh call given by some groups against the Agnipath scheme. A police officer said, "No protests, rallies, dharnas, rasta rokos, or any kind of agitations will be allowed. Cases would be booked against the agitators who organise bandh on Monday."

"As there is information of trouble-mongers creating violence on the pretext of Bharat bandh, we appeal to the students and the unemployed youth not to participate in the bandh and in any dharnas or agitations," said Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

Here is the list of trains cancelled on June 20th

Train no. 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express scheduled dep 11.30 hours cancelled today

South Eastern Railway

Train No. 18626 Hatia Purnia Court Express train travel will be cancelled from Hatia today

Train No. 12366 Ranchi Patna Janshatabdi Express train journey start date will remain cancelled from Ranchi on June 20

Train No. 18632 Chopan Ranchi Express train operated from Ranchi Railway Division will be cancelled from Chopan on June 20

Train No. 18183 Tatanagar-Danapur Express will remain cancelled from Tatanagar today

Due to student agitation on East Central Railway and Eastern Railway, the following trains operating from Ranchi Railway Division will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18625 Purnia Court Hatia Express Train Journey has also been cancelled



