Check AP POLYCET 2023 Registration Schedule

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2023 today, February 16. The candidates who willing admission into diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology can fill up the AP POLYCET applications form 2023 at https://polycetap.nic.in he deadline for submitting the application form is April 30. The AP POLYCET-2023 exams will take place on May 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The exam will be held at nearly 400 examination centres spread over 54 towns and cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The PLOYCET 2023 results are expected to be announced on May 25.

Those who have passed or are about to pass the SSC Board of Examinations are eligible to register for the AP POLYCET exam. There is no age limit for taking the exam. The examination will be conducted offline. The POLYCET exam will have 120 objective-type questions. The examination will be divided into three parts: mathematics, physics, and chemistry.