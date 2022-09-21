AMARAVATI: Asserting that the Government has rolled a green carpet to the agriculture sector by bringing in revolutionary changes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the change is visible through RBKs right from supply of quality seeds to sale of produce besides providing insurance cover and nine-hour free power.

Rounding up the short discussion on Agriculture and allied sectors in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, RBKs have been the most tangible units at the village level which are offering numerous services to farmers and assured that the state did not and will not collect any extra amount on meters fixed to agriculture motors and it helps in providing quality power to farmers for nine hours in the daytime.

Asserting that all the promises made in the manifesto to farmers have been fulfilled, the Chief Minister said nanotechnology would be implemented soon and about 2,000 drones would be pressed into service for spraying the pesticides in a scientific manner.

All the welfare schemes are aimed to benefit the farmers with a landholding of fewer than three acres which form 87 percent and many of them are also beneficiaries of other schemes under Navaratnalu.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, he said the Opposition leader is synonymous with drought and during the past three years all water bodies including the major rivers are brimming with water and the groundwater level has swelled while agricultural production has increased drastically.

YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, insurance scheme, zero interest scheme, and input subsidy besides RBKs have been very useful to the farmers. In the 10,778 RBKs qualified people were working to guide the farmers and people from NITI Ayog, World Bank and FAO also visited them to study the functioning. Lab to land, YSR Yantra Schemes, Calamity, and Price Stabilisation Funds have played their role in the time of crisis, he said. The Government is committed to the welfare of farmers and will continue its proactive role in promoting agriculture and allied sectors, he said.

