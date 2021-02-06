Change Of Karnataka CM: PM Modi, Amit Shah Have Faith In Me, Says Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has made it clear that no one can remove him from the post of Chief Minister as long as he has the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Yediyurappa on Saturday reacted to the ongoing campaign in Karnataka over the change of CM.

He was outraged ans said that no one could remove him from the post of Chief Minister. Yediyurappa made the remarks on the issue during a resolution thanking the Governor for his speech in the Assembly.

Senior BJP MLA Basavanna Gowda Patil recently announced that the new chief minister would take over on April 13 after Ugadi. Yediyurappa responded to them at the assembly venue as he and other leaders were making similar statements.

He expressed confidence that he was willing to fight for justice as long as Amit Shah backed him. He declared that he was even ready to face hundred cases. BSY said that both Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah faith in him and that no one could do anything to him.

As the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Yediyurappa has been facing a lot of challenges. Dissatisfaction has been coming out since the coalition government collapsed and he became the chief minister. With Yediyurappa taking over as chief minister in July 2019, senior leaders in the party are questioning the change of CM. It is against this backdrop that the daily announcement on the change of CM in Karnataka is coming.