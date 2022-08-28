TIRUPATI: YSR Congress Party MLA from Chandragiri, Government Whip, and Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy made it to the Asia Book Of Records for his initiative to preserve the environment and for distributing 1.24 lakh clay Ganeshas in his constituency in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

He also took up the responsibility of having them made and distributed them free of cost which made him eligible for the award. The distribution was held at a school in Chiguruwada in Tirupati rural mandal on Saturday.

The representatives of the Asia Book of Records presented the Award along with a gold medal and certificate of appreciation to the YSRCP MLA and also a permanent membership.

Speaking on the occasion the TUDA chairman said that they have been distributing clay Ganeshas free of cost for the past 10 years in the Chandragiri constituency. As part of the initiative we have given 1.24 lakh Ganeshas which were made then and there and distributed, he stated proudly.

