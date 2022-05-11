TIRUPATI: Chandragiri police on Tuesday issued a lookout notice for the four girls (Including two minors) who went missing from a hostel in the mandal. The four girls are said to have escaped by jumping over the 8-feet high compound wall on Monday.

The police have expedited the investigation over the whereabouts of the students who fled from the hostel. The four students, who were studying in their first year of degree at Srinivasa Degree College near Chandragiri and were staying in the Sampradaya Pathashala hostel run by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham near Thondavada in Chandragiri Mandal at Tirupati district.

As per the orders issued by Superintendent of Police Parameshwar Reddy, four special teams were sent to the districts of Kadapa, Vijayawada, Vijayanagaram, and Visakhapatnam where they hail from.

CI Srinivasan said a lookout notice was issued for the whereabouts of the students and a circular was sent to all police stations across the state. Posters with the photos of the missing girls were being distributed in all the major cities, towns, and temple in the respective districts.

Meanwhile, police have found out that one of the girls named Pranati from Kadapa district had texted her friend in Proddatur via Instagram from a mobile phone.

