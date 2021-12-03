Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was on a two-day tour of the flood-affected districts of Kadapa and Chittoor, arrived at Chittoor district by helicopter from Renigunta Airport. He inspected several flood-affected areas and was accompanied by Chandragiri YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy. On Friday YS Jagan met and spoke to the flood victims in Srikrishnanagar at Thiruchanur in the temple town of Tirupati for more than 3 hours.

The Chief Minister inspected the damaged bridge over the Swarnamukhi River at Thiruchanur-Padipeta in the Tirupati Rural mandal. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of four people including a Police Constable named Prasad, who had helped in flood relief operations, and handed over mementos to them for their exemplary services.

He also inspected a photo exhibition in Chandragiri constituency set up by the agriculture, horticulture, housing, and electricity department officials displaying the damages caused due to the floods in the Chandragiri and Tirupati rural mandal areas. He met the flood victims and inspected the houses damaged by the floods. He assured that the government would be vigilant in all respects.

