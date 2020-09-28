Is Chandrababu's Youth-First Policy Boomeranging?

Is Chandrababu Naidu’s game plan of placing young leaders at the saddle of the party in districts so that they would work as a team under the leadership of Nara Lokesh turning out to be a big problem? Is this move angering the TDP seniors so much that they are even threatening to leave the party?

It appears so. Take for instance, Gadde Babu Rao. Gadde has been with the TDP from its inception and was closely associated with both NTR and Chandrababu Naidu for years. But, the other day, he had submitted his resignation from the party saying that his self-respect and honour were at stake.

The real reason for his frustration with the TDP is said to be Chandrababu’s attempt to marginalize the seniors and install young guns. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that young leader Kimidi Nagarjuna would be the incharge for Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In the process, he ignored seniors like Gadde Babu Rao and former MLA KA Naidu. While Naidu has set up a rival office of Lok Sabha seat incharge, Gadde has simply resigned. This strong reaction from the seniors seems to have unnerved Chandrababu Naidu. But, as of now he is putting up a stiff face and is hoping that the crisis will tide over.