Chandrababu's Treachery Was Evident 25 Years Ago, Never Cared For NTR

Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's treachery against the party founder and late chief minister NT Rama Rao who was also his father-in-law was evident years ago.

The TDP leader who was raising a hue and cry over the change in name of the Health varsity to Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, as if great injustice had been meted out to the late leader, had to be reminded by the ruling YSR Congress Party members that it was he who had snatched the TDP from his father-in-law. The ruling party brought to the notice of the AP Assembly during the Monsoon sessions held last week that Chandrababu himself had stated that NTR was not needed and showed a Deccan Chronicle article' Babu: We don't need NTR' published 25 years ago, where Naidu quoted that there were no moral values in NTR and hence the TDP did not want NTR. The same was published in a Telugu vernacular edition also.

Sharing the paper clipping Minister of Health, Medical Education And Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini stated that this was the kind of respect and dedication Naidu had for NTR, and they had no right to speak about the late leader. The article clipping clearly exposed Chandrababu Naidu’s anti-NTR stand and showed that he had used his father-in-law to climb up the political ladder by waiting for an opportune moment to backstab the leader.

But unlike Chandrababu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister out of respect for the TDP founder honored him by naming a district carved out of Krishna District after him. This was hitherto never thought of or done by Chandrababu Naidu.

Not just that, Chandrababu never fails to use the chance to praise the late leader as and when he chooses to, and never made an attempt to recommend the highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna to the late NTR when he had the opportunity to do so.

Another aspect was that Chandrababu who demanded that NTR’s statue be installed in the parliament, never paid a penny for the statue when he was the chief minister The statue was installed in 2013 and was donated by NTR's daughter Purandeswari, who was a minister of state when she was with Congress party. She had donated the nine-foot-three-inch tall bronze statue, which weighed 900 kg. At that point also he complained about not receiving any invitation from the Centre for the unveiling ceremony. The internal conflict between NTR's family members came to the fore when Purandeswari criticized Naidu for not sponsoring the statue despite the decision by the parliamentary committee on statues and portraits to install NTR's statue was given way back in 2000.

Despite all of these contentions against him, Chandrababu still makes tall claims to have inherited the political legacy of the late NTR!

