Chandrababu's Mahapadayatra Only To Provoke and Create Chaos: YSRCP MLA

Reiterating that Amaravati Maha Padayatra has been taking place in the direction of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu stated that the main intention is only to create law and order issue by provoking people.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the MLA said that TDP leaders have been trying to pull crowds although the High Court had permitted the padayatra with only 157 people, intending to create chaos. He questioned for what reason Chandrababu had pooled people from other constituencies to express solidarity to Maha Padayatra unless to create disturbances. The MLA said that Chandrababu is provoking the people of Amravati in the name of padayatra demanding for Amaravati as a single capital, keeping his benamis in the forefront, and portraying it as farmers agitation.

He demanded Chandrababu Naidu answer what he would do if people from Rayalaseema object to this padayatra, as they are all supporting the three capitals.MLA Sudhakar Babu said that the government is not abandoning any farmers of Amaravati region, where all the incentives and packages are being provided on a timely basis. He clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had only implemented the Sri Krishna Committee’s recommendation for equal development and opportunities.

He recalled that it was Naidu who went to court opposing the distribution of house sites for the Dalits in Amaravati region, citing demographic imbalance as they could turn the capital into slums. Unlike Chandrababu who only cared about his benamis and a single community, the YSRCP government is thriving to implement social justice and put people’s welfare at the forefront.

Also Read: TDP Cheating Public With Fake Ad, Violating Code of Conduct During Municipal Elections: YSRCP to EC