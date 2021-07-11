Kuppam Residents Thank AP Govt For Rs 1 Crore Development Fund Sanction

CHITTOOR: As part of development the State government allocates funding for the development work in all assembly constituencies across the state. The Andhra Pradesh Government recently sanctions Rs One Crore for the development of the Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district, when TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu put in a request, with immediate effect. It may be recollected that when he was the chief minister, the release of funds to opposition MLAs was never done and during the period 2014–19, Chandrababu released funds at his own discretion under the Special Development Fund (SDF). Funds were sanctioned only for the constituencies represented by the TDP MLAs and the then Opposition YSR Congress Party MLAs were denied funds despite repeated requests.

But when the YSR Congress government came to power two years ago, the scheme was renamed as Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF) and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the release of funds to 175 constituencies in the state. Clear guidelines were issued to grant funds to every MLA who asks for funds for the development of his region in the respective constituencies, irrespective of whether he was a ruling party MLA or the Opposition. In this context, the AP Government sanctioned Rupees One Crore for Kuppam.

Funding in two installments

On May 16, 2020, Chandrababu wrote the first letter seeking funding under the CMDF. Immediately after receiving the letter, the then Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta released Rs 70.85 lakh. With the funds, 32 drinking waterworks were undertaken by RWS in Santipuram, Gudupalli, Kuppam and Ramakuppam mandals.

Thereafter, on September 3, 2020, the authorities released Rs 29.15 lakh after the TDP Chief wrote a second letter. With total funding of Rs. Crore, drinking waterworks have been started mainly in the villages where people have not had drinking water for many years.

Kuppam constituency has lagged behind in development for 30 years and within two years, the constituency has seen remarkable changes in line with the Chief Minister’s endeavour to ensure progress in all constituencies beyond politics. Non-partisan development and welfare benefits have been given to everyone, said KRJ Bharat, YSRCP Constituency Coordinator from the region.

The drinking water boreholes in the village have completely dried up due to lack of rainfall and more than 150 families were in great distress. After the YSRCP government came to power, three boreholes were drilled at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. Now the drinking water problem is solved and we are indebted to YS Jagan-led government for the rest of our lives, said Suresh from Krishnadanapalle at Kuppam Mandal.

