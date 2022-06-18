Chandrababu's Frustration Evident in His Public Speeches, Says Ambati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu for conspiring against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and spreading false propaganda during his public gatherings to mislead the public.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the AP Minister said that Naidu has been speaking out of frustration and is irritating people with his marathon speech so much so as to address the Chief Minister without any respect.

Ambati said that people have already dismissed him from power in 2019 for doing nothing to the State during his tenure and saved Andhra Pradesh by electing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The minister said that Chandrababu has forgotten his role as an Opposition leader and is going around instigating the public against the AP government. He questioned as to why people must protest against YSRCP government when schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Asara, Rythu Bharosa were not implemented during the TDP rule. He said that Chandrababu has been deliberately spreading false propaganda using a few media houses to divert people's attention from government’s welfare activities.

Speaking on Naidu’s remarks against volunteers' pay scales, he stated that the volunteers are working with a service motive and are receiving honorarium instead of salaries and slammed Naidu for provoking them against the government.

Refuting the allegations that the government is illegally providing water to Bharathi Cements and other industries related to the Chief Minister, he said that any industry will take their share of water after getting authorized permissions. He stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had indeed completed irrigation projects like Gandipet Reservoir, Chitravati, Sarvaraya Sagar which were neglected during the TDP rule.

He announced that Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrage which was named after former minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister in August this year. He challenged the opposition leader to come to Assembly and discuss issues.