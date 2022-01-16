GUNTUR: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's cheap politics came to the fore once again when he tried to politicize the death of a TDP activist named Thota Chandrayya and attribute it to the ruling party and create unrest in the region. This was revealed after an audio clip of a phone call purportedly of Chandrababu Naidu with Atchennaidu, senior leaders of the party GV Anjaneyulu, Brahmananda Reddy and Yerapathineni Srinivasa Rao had gone viral on social media. In the audio clip, Chandrababu can be heard telling them to incite unrest not only in the district but even across Andhra Pradesh. It can be clearly seen that Chandra Babu is encouraging the leaders with the aim of creating turmoil in the peaceful state.

Chandrababu and TDP Leaders Audio Tape Leaked

The truth behind Thota Chandrayya's murder

Thota Chandrayya (35) the TDP head of Gundlapadu village Veldurthy mandal in Guntur district was killed on Thursday. He is said to be the main follower of TDP Macharla constituency in-charge Julakanti Brahmareddy. It may be noted that Brahmareddy is the prime accused in seven murder cases that happened in a single day.

Upon receiving the information, Macharla Rural CI Surendrababu and Veldurthy in charge SI Paul Ravinder reached the spot and started an investigation. Guntur SP Vishal Gunni said that four special teams were formed to nab all the accused. They were were identified as Chinta Siva Ramaiah, Chinta Yalamanda Kotiah, Sani Raghuramaiah, Sani Rama Koteswara Rao, Chinta Srinivasa Rao, Thota Anjaneyulu, Thota Sivanarayana, and Chinta Adinarayana.

As per reports Chandraiah, who was on his way to his village on a motorcycle, was allegedly waylaid by a gang and beaten with sticks, and killed on January 13. Police said that old rivalry was reported to be the main reason for the attack by the accused. Investigation revealed that the Chandraiah had personal disputes with the main accused Chinta Sivaramaiah, over the construction of a cement road. Chintha Sivaramaiah was reportedly informed by a few of his relatives that Chandriah was plotting to kill him. Anticipating an attack by Chandraiah, Chinta Sivaramaiah and his followers allegedly killed the victim, the SP said which clearly indicated that the murder was due to old rivalry and not a political murder.

