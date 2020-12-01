Chandrababu's Behaviour In AP Assembly Unbecoming Of Opposition Leader: CM YSJ

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other members took strong objection to the conduct of Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu in the State Legislative Assembly and a resolution was adopted seeking action against him.

During the discussion on Agriculture, the Leader of Opposition has rushed to the podium and staged a sit-in and during the discussion as well, his body language has been highly objectionable and threatening which has irked the House.

The Chief Minister said while we have agreed to have a discussion on Agriculture, the TDP leader has come to the House by design to hog the headlines and staging a sit-in at the podium and his body language has been objectionable.

It is unbecoming for a Leader of Opposition to behave in such a manner, that too for a person who claims to be the most experienced politician in the country. “Even I was the Leader of Opposition in this House and I never disrespected the House in such a manner,’ the Chief Minister said.

We are sending a wrong message by such behaviour. It has been his habit to somehow create ruckus in a bid to hog the headlines in his friendly media and he tried the same trick even now when every farmer is waiting to hear about the measures the government has been taking. He has given threatening looks to our member from Kurnool and has spoken foul language. The Chair has suspended the TDP members for the day for their unruly behaviour.

Ethics Committee Chairman Ambati Rambabu said that such conduct by a person with 40 years in public life is highly objectionable and steps should be taken to prevent such scenes in the future.

After the Chief Minister spoke about the Government’s initiatives for farmer welfare, Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajenderanath moved a resolution on the objectionable conduct of Chandrababu Naidu and sought action. This kind of a situation should not repeat and a strong message should be sent out, he said while moving the resolution. The resolution was adopted and the Speaker reserved his ruling.

‘It is unfortunate that such a situation should come up in the House. The Leader of Opposition seems to be in confusion and every member should follow the rules. The resolution is adopted and will be considered at an appropriate time, ‘the Speaker said and adjourned the House for the day.