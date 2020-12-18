Chandrababu's Amaravati Drama For Lokesh's Future Not Farmers: YSRCP

Amaravati: YSRCP lambasted Naidu for his political drama in the name of Amaravati agitation and came down heavily for encouraging protests in the region to safeguard the wealth amassed by him and his coterie.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao said Chandrababu Naidu has been politicising the Amaravati issue only for the political future of Lokesh but not for Amaravati farmers. They questioned Naidu why people voted against Lokesh in Mangalgiri if the capital city was developed.

They said Naidu should be ashamed of his double talk on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naidu has shown the same theatrics at Parliament and lost elections badly. This time around it would not be different, they said.

He criticised Modi for bringing a fistful of mud and tumbler full of water and his forked tongue now says it is the spring of Yamuna pious soil that were used here, they said.

Referring to Naidu's visit to Kanakadurga temple, they questioned Naidu if he had ever visited the temple and offered silk robes during his 14 years rule, and said instead, he has conducted occult and witchcraft which boomeranged and cursed him.

They termed Naidu as a fake leader for spreading false information against capital and the government.