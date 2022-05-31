Chandrababu Wants BC Votes But Not Their Progress: R Krishnaiah

AMARAVATI: "Opposition TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu only wants the votes of the Backward Class communities, but not their progress," alleged BC welfare leader and YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha nominee R Krishnaiah.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday the BC leader said that Chandrababu had cheated the BCs and when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing so much for their welfare, he (Chandrababu) is unable to tolerate the good work, he stated.

" No one else in the country has done the amount of work for the BCs in the past 47 years. The encouragement given by the Chief Minister is unparalleled and never done before, he lauded.YS Jagan has given me the opportunity to fight for the rights of the BCs in the Rajya Sabha. But Chandrababu wants the BC vote bank but cannot stand it if they come up in life. Did he ever give so many Minister posts in his cabinet to the BCs or nominated us for the Rajya Sabha," he questioned.

Chandrababu never responded to the suggestion that a BC Bill should be introduced in the Parliament despite repeated requests. The Backward classes will always stand by CM YS Jagan, Krishnaiah reiterated.

