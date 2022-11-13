VISAKHAPATNAM: The 30-minute meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena Party(JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan at Visakhapatnam on Friday has garnered curiosity in the Andhra Pradesh political circles about what transpired between the two and why he was being given importance.

It is reported that he had a five-page document and shared it with Narendra Modi, to which the Prime Minister dismissed his entire verbatim with just one statement- “ I know everything, “ and laughed it off. Despite Pawan Kalyan trying to explain further, the Prime Minister said that he knew about the developments of the State and the meeting ended much to the actor-turned-politician’s disappointment. The actor in the last bid tried to bring the Ippatam issue to his notice, to which the Prime Minister said a tad bit seriously that he knew what everyone was doing together. The Prime Minister in a serious tone told him that it was not right to be too close to the TDP, which left the actor highly disappointed over the outcome.

Even as the media was eagerly waiting to know the upshot of the meeting, Pawan stated that he had given him all information about the state affairs in his discussion with Modi in a rather lackadaisical tone. Pawan said I met the Prime Minister. He asked about Telugu people and their welfare. He wished everything good for the Telugu people. I explained to him whatever information I had. I will let you know any other information later,” he said. However, he evaded answers to further questions and abruptly left. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao also stated that the meeting had no political significance ad he was just invited because the two parties are allies in the state.

As per political analysts, it was clearly seen that sending Pawan Kalyan was a last-minute ploy by TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was trying to make amends with the BJP. It is known that he had sent two of his MPs to the BJP as pawns, but that also wasn’t helping him in making inroads into the BJP.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has always been working in a transparent manner and updating the Centre about state affairs. This point was something that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan had missed entirely and had taken a shot in the dark. With Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with PM Modi ending in a damp squib, Chandrababu is said to be upset over the turn of events not going in his favour.

