Chandrababu Turns Blind to TDP Leaders' Dadagiri in Kuppam

CHITTOOR: Ahead of the arrival of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit in his Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, local TDP leaders attacked the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists leading to tension in the region.

State Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the clashes in Kuppam and alleged that Naidu turned a blind eye to the TDP leaders' attacks against the YSRCP workers. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the clashes in Kuppam were a planned attack by the TDP activists under Chandrababu Naidu's direction and he should give an explanation for this. How many times did Chandrababu visit Kuppam in all these 30 years, and in the past three years, Sajjala asked?

The anarchic behavior and atrocities by the TDP activists in Kollupalli village of Kuppam constituency since yesterday evening were heinous, he alleged. TDP activists removed the party flags from the houses of YSRCP workers and attacked our activists. There are visuals of the TDP leaders and workers carrying sticks and going in large numbers and going on a rampage in the village, vandalising the statue of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said while showing the video clips to the media.

As the president of the party, Chandrababu should answer and give an explanation for all these violent incidents that happened which happened under his purview. Chandrababu is misleading the people and trying to gain public sympathy by encouraging and having these attacks carried out by his TDP workers, he alleged. It's appalling to see how he tries to seek sympathy through his dramatic speeches, which Sajjala criticized.

What would you call the attacks on the MPDO office, demolition of YSR's statue and the attack on local woman MPP, politics , or the gundaism of the TDP rowdy workers, he asked strongly.

When the YSRCP workers protested against this unfair behavior, they were attacked and injured by the TDP leaders. Not just the attack, Chandrababu’s dramas and his despicable behavior where he is seen warning and abusing the police officials in derogatory terms, and trying to make believe that were are misusing the police because we are in power, just shows how low he has stooped and indulging in cheap politics, Sajjala said.

It is clear that Chandrababu in a well-planned manner before entering Kuppam provoked the TDP workers and sent them to attack the YSRCP workers. It was in response to this that they had reacted and then he comes forward with these allegations that we had attacked them since we are in power as the ruling party, and after this, he goes about asking for sympathy from the people. Chandrababu has no interest in the welfare of the people. This kind of aggressive politics will yield nothing and Chandrababu’s dual politics is only temporary, he said.

Sajjala appealed to the party workers not to go against Chandrababu which is as good as going against a madman. Chandrababu's dramas were becoming violent and citizens do not have any strength to bear this, and he also cautioned people to stay alert.

