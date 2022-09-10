Chandrababu Trying to Create Rift Among People with Padayatra Support: YSRCP MLC Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: Coming down heavily on TDP chief Chandrababu for extending support to the proposed ‘Maha Padayatra’, the ruling YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that the opposition leader was trying to create a rift among the people.

Notably, the farmers have proposed to take out Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital. The walkathon is scheduled to commence from Monday, September 12

Speaking at a press conference held at the YSR Congress party's district office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the YSRCP leader said Chandrababu was only thinking about the development of 29 villages while the YS Jagan government is working for the development of 26 districts. She said making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital is in the larger interest of North Andhra.

The YSRCP MLC Kalyani said the decision of Chandrababu to support the ‘Maha Padayatra’ will hurt the sentiments of the people of North Andhra. She said people from North Andhra are migrating to other parts of the state for better prospects and developing Visakhapatnam as an executive capital is in the larger interest of the region.

"Chandrababu remained as chief minister for 14 years and yet never bothered to declare Kuppam a municipality. So many people are forced to migrate in North Andhra. To arrest the migration and for the development of the region, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declared Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state,” Kalyani said.

Kalyani further said the YS Jagan government was committed to decentralised development at all levels for equitable development of all regions. She questioned what would the TDP leaders do in Visakhapatnam? The YSRCP leader asked what would the opposition leaders want to prove with their padyatra in the region? She claimed Chandrababu was not interested in the development of Amaravati. The TDP leader did not work for the development of Hyderabad either, the state capital of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Varudu Kalyani added.

