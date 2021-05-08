Chandrababu In Trouble For Creating Panic Over N440K Virus In AP

The Andhra Pradesh Police has filed a case against TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading rumours that the N440K virus that was identified in Kurnool was deadly and causing infections across the state.

Chandrababu Naidu was accused of creating fear psychosis among children, women and Covid patients. His interviews on electronic media saying the potency of Kurnool virus was 10 times deadlier than other variants painted a gloomy picture.

Masupogu Subbaiah filed a complaint against Naidu alleging that several people in Kurnool died due to agony caused by the claims of Chandrababu. He demanded that Babu should be punished for spreading unfounded claims.

Subbaiah told that CCMB scientists clearly stated that the N440K virus found in samples sent from Kurnool last June was not lethal.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under IPC Sections 185, 505(1)(b)(2) and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.