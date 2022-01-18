Chandrababu Tests Positive for Covid

Jan 18, 2022, 09:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Twitter and shared the news. He said that he is under home quarantine. He tweeted, "I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and is taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care." 

It is all known knowledge that Nara Lokesh also tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, he wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions. Urging everyone to stay safe." 


