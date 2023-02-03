NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy came down heavily on Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and alleged that the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu tapped Kotamreddy and then trapped him.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning Kakani who is the YSRCP MLA from Sarvepalli constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh said that the decision taken by Kotamreddy to join the TDP was similar to political suicide, he prophesied.

Reminding him about the competition for the MLA candidature for Nellore Rural Constituency during the 2014 elections, he said that Kotam Reddy would not have got the seat if anyone else was in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’place.

“ Kotamreddy's decision to change party is a personal matter. But, it is not right to sling mud at YSRCP before leaving. It was not phone tapping, it was man tapping. Kotamreddy fell into Chandrababu's trap, “ he said.

Speaking further Kakani said that if the tapping had really taken place, instead of making allegations and crying foul about suspicion and shame he should have gone ahead with the investigation.” Why did you not go to court for so many days on the charges of phone tapping? You said that you will complain to the center, then what happened? You are making accusations only after being finalized as a TDP candidate. CM Jagan gave the Nellore Rural ticket which is how you became an MLA and he is the reason why you are in this state, he reminded. The YSRCP will suffer no loss if one or odd leaders leave. We will get better leaders, he asserted.

Also Watch: AP Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Press Meet Today

Also Read: YSRCP Perni Nani Reacts To Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's Phone Tapping Comments