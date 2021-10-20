Is Chandrababu Supporting Pattabhi's Statement, Asks Ambati Rambabu

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu demanded to know whether Chandrababu Naidu was supporting the remarks made by TDP leader Pattabhi against the Chief Minister. He flayed TDP for making degoraratory comments against DGP and said TDP has been trying to mud sling YSRCP to gain people's sympathy. He demanded that Chandrababu Naidu state that the comments made by Pattabhi are wrong and then sit on a hunger strike and added that law would take its own course against Pattabhi for his remarks.