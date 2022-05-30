Chandrababu Should Stop Caste Politics: YSRCP MLA Arthur

NANDYAL: Chandrababu should stop caste politics, said YSRCP Nandikotkur MLA Thoguru Arthur. Addressing the public during the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra which had reached Nandyal on the fourth day, he said that Social justice has been the philosophy driving the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. Welfare was the new paradigm of governance in the last three years where many welfare schemes were implemented, he said.

True to his promise, YS Jagan has the distinction of being the only Chief Minister to have implemented all the promises made in the Manifesto. Ours is a Government that is action-oriented unlike Chandrababu’s where it was only lip service.

The Cabinet itself is a reflection of this power sharing, with 70 percent of members belonging to these SC, ST, BC, and other Minority communities.

Chandrababu’s Mahanadu seems more like an abusive slugfest where he has spoken as he pleased about the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan under the garb of the Yellow Media, he alleged.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Merugu Nagarjuna, and Ch S Venugopala Krishna stated that the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities have “truly emerged” as rulers from being ruled as Jagan conscientiously placed leaders from these sections in positions of power.

“In three years, a staggering Rs 1.40 lakh crore has been distributed under various welfare schemes and 80 percent of the beneficiaries are from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. That itself is a testimony to the government's commitment towards the empowerment of these people,” Dharmana Prasada said.

One of the main focus areas has been the education sector where the government has been spending massive amounts on refurbishing school infrastructure, he said

The poorer and downtrodden sections are directly benefitted and immensely as it is aiding in the educational empowerment of these people,” the Revenue Minister said.

Explaining the purpose of their bus tour, the Ministers said the YSR Congress did a lot for every section of the society in the last three years. Three years is a significant period for any government. It's time we went to people and told them what we have done so far and what we intend to do further, they said.

The people's response to the bus yatra was very positive where hundreds of people came forward to greet the YSRCP leaders, Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, and MPs who took part in the four-day tour which ended on Sunday on a positive note.

