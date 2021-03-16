Chandrababu Should Give TDP Reigns To Jr NTR For Better Leadership: Balineni

The ruling YSR Congress Party created history by winning 11 of the 12 municipal corporations and bagged 73 of the 75 municipalities in the recently held urban local body polls. The elections were held on March 10.

Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy advised the TDP workers to look for leaders who are capable of fighting in the next elections.

In a press meet held at Ongole on Monday, he said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard for the welfare of the people and the credit of winning the polls goes to him. He further added that people remembered the benefits they have received from the welfare schemes that have been introduced by the ruling party.

He also stated that people would extend their support furthermore. He asserted that TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena tried hard to defeat YSRCP but all their efforts went in vain. The public taught them a lesson, he said, adding that the opposition parties have lost their deposits in most of the places in the recently held polls.

He thanked everyone for their immense support. Balineni said that this thumping victory is a classic example to show that the YSRCP is ruling according to the will and wishes of the people.

He advised TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu not to blame the government. Sharing his opinion, Balineni said that the people of Guntur and Krishna have also shown their support to the three capitals' idea by voting for the party.

He opined that the public has realized the game played by TDP in the name of building the capital city, Amaravati. He advised TDP leaders to find a new leader like Jr NTR who has the power to lead the party. He also said that the party's defeat in elections was enough to reflect the inefficiency of the party leaders.