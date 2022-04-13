Chandrababu Sent Pawan Kalyan to Politicise Farmers' Issues, Says YSRCP MLA

Amaravati: Flaying Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his Rytu Bharosa Yatra under the direction of Naidu, MLA Topadurthi Prakash Reddy said the state government has provided Rs 7 lakh compensation to the farmers who committed suicide.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Tuesday, the MLA said 435 farmers have committed suicide in the previous government and questioned why Pawan Kalyan didn't do Rytu Bharosa Yatra then. He said Pawan Kalyan has been working as TDP agent.

The MLA said people rejected TDP and thus Naidu sent Pawan Kalyan to politicise farmers suicides.

He said Pawan Kalyan should speak about the corruption of Naidu and TDP leaders.

He asserted that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and thus implemented Rytu Bharosa, Input subsidy, zero interest loans among others.